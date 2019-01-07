I hear so many times why repeat drunken drivers get off. The courts' judges and our state lawmakers have no guts to pass or toughen our state laws on drunken driving. Are they cowards, yellow or wimps? Why don’t they have the will to stand to the liquor industry? Every time, the laws aren’t made stronger, innocent people die or are hurt.

I believe these lawmakers have blood on their hands, and I believe that they will be forced or made as they stand before Heaven to answer for why they never toughened the penalties for these drunken drivers. Families are ruined because the laws are a joke--nothing but a farce. These judges, courts and lawmakers are guilty.

The laws need to be changed and the penalties increased. These lawmakers should do right thing so that more families are spared the hurt caused by these drunken drivers.

EDWIN KANTER

Janesville

