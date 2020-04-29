I’m disappointed that my State Sen. Janice Ringhand and Rep. Mark Spreitzer were unavailable for a personal and respectful visit on Friday, April 24, when I attempted to personally express my petition for a redress of grievances that I and others are suffering due to the damaging and overreaching COVID-19 orders issued by our “unconfirmed” Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm and Gov. Tony Evers. It is my “inalienable” right to directly petition my government, and I find that our statehouse is no longer the people’s house because we are locked out.
We are dealing with lost incomes while our inaccessible representatives are still receiving theirs. However, the important point is this: One of our government’s essential core dynamics is that we are guaranteed to have essential and personal and “inalienable” petition access to our representatives, and that “right” has been effectively removed. Nothing replaces face to face. Essential businesses are supposed to remain open, and what’s more essential than personal access to our legislators?
With technology, our representatives can be kept safe from the possibility that we may infect them, but I argue that my “inalienable rights” were denied and our representatives have a constitutional duty to be personally available for us. Brave Americans have answered freedom’s call to both risk all and suffer. It’s time for our representatives to “American up” and answer freedom’s call to face a virus that has infected a small percentage of people and to do their sworn duty to be available for our citizens.
RONALD GAY
Evansville