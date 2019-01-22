I see that a good number of our legislators at the national level are either refusing to accept their salaries or donating the money to nonprofit organizations. With as little as they do and as much as they cost us, that seems only fair. If all you have to do is line up behind the party leaders and spout the party line, then any amount of salary is over payment.

When asked questions that may take some real thought and may contradict the party policy in any way, the response is canned. I would like to see some real thought and honest answers to the many questions that we have as voters. Our elected officials seem to isolate themselves from the common voters and couch every answer to please the party brass.

GENE BIER

Milton