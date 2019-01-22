I see that a good number of our legislators at the national level are either refusing to accept their salaries or donating the money to nonprofit organizations. With as little as they do and as much as they cost us, that seems only fair. If all you have to do is line up behind the party leaders and spout the party line, then any amount of salary is over payment.

When asked questions that may take some real thought and may contradict the party policy in any way, the response is canned. I would like to see some real thought and honest answers to the many questions that we have as voters. Our elected officials seem to isolate themselves from the common voters and couch every answer to please the party brass.

GENE BIER

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse