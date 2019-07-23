The summer musical at Parker High School is most spectacular. "42nd Street" tap dances into your heart and soul with a fantastic group of students putting their all into a true Broadway performance. Every scene with dancing, singing and elegant costumes will leave you in awe.

It is now no surprise how good the plays put on by our students are. So this is a reminder not to miss “42nd Street” as it is only on one more weekend!

Thank you to all involved with these productions as it certainly brings great joy to all that see them.

JACQUELIN J. WOOD

Janesville