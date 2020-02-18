Hope Now in Elkhorn deserves to be embraced and celebrated by the community. As a small-time landlord in town, I work hard to provide well-maintained apartments at an affordable price. When tenants fall behind on their rent, it quickly pinches the purse of a small business owner like me—making it difficult to pay the bills. For instance, when property taxes come due, the municipality and county don’t care what the excuse for a lack of funds is. And if they can’t wring it out of my pockets, they’ll cut it from my hide.
Luckily, there’s Hope Now—a nonprofit community group that focuses on providing short-term, emergency-gap assistance for housing, utilities and transportation for those in the Elkhorn Area School District. Two times in the last six months they’ve come to both my and my tenants’ rescue. Two families (with young children) had run into trouble and needed some help. They were behind on rent, and I needed to make the painful decision whether to evict them or risk continued losses. However, in both cases, Hope Now made a one-time emergency rent payment that solved the issue. Since then, both families have returned to sound economic footing, and I avoided having to toss a family out in the cold.
I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with Hope Now. Your work in this community is incredibly important.
IAN GRONAU
Elkhorn