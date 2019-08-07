The chairs of the towns surrounding the Rock Koshkonong Lake District are responding to the RKLD chair’s attempt to discredit members of the RKLD Board who are attempting to get information by open records request into the financial records of the lake district. More than $4 million has been spent over one and a half decades with very little to show for taxpayer dollars.

The fact the lake district board refuses to complete an audit of all financial transactions is beyond comprehension. The RKLD board authorizes the very basic audit practice that is required by state statute which is no more than a reconciliation of checking account(s). We need new board members who will follow accepted policy and procedure for spending, auditing and accounting transparency.

Three of seven members submitted a policy and procedure resolution to address long entrenched bad practices but were not successful in passing that resolution. Long-term board members seem to endorse the present way of doing business and current leadership has not served constituents well. It’s time for new thinking at RKLD.

Vote on Aug. 10 at the Fort Atkinson High School for new leadership and transparency at RKLD.

ROBERT VENSKE

Albion town chairman

EVAN SAYRE

Fulton town chairman