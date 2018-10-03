Contrary to Dr. Maureen Rickman's Tuesday column, the issue undermining Christine Blasey Ford's testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is not "false memories," but rather the carefully coached avoidance of a perjury trap. Juanita Broaddrick's accusation of rape against Bill Clinton is credible because she was found by her friends minutes after the alleged rape, and they corroborate her account. She did not pursue legal action at that time because, as the perpetrator was the attorney general of Arkansas, any hope of justice was futile. In contrast, Ford's memory lapses are such that the key details that might corroborate her account--date, location, witnesses and circumstances--are completely blocked from her memory and, therefore, cannot be and have not been corroborated. The FBI investigation will not turn up any evidence against Kavanaugh because there is nothing there to investigate.
JON KONIECKI
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse