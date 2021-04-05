I watched as Gov. Evers spoke of his budget hopes for the next two years in Wisconsin.
It was no surprise that he emphasized his desire to strengthen our public educational system. He also wanted more support for that portion of the youth population that has lost its way and needs guidance rather than punishment.
He addressed ideas to get high-speed internet to the entire state and to help rally our economy in the sectors hurt by the pandemic. His plans had the goal of improving life in our state. Evers has always been a caring man concerned with the entire citizenry.
Out of the weeds comes Robin Vos, a man who if it wasn’t for gerrymandering would be in a back seat in the Assembly where he belongs. Rather than expressing any hope of working together for our state, he right away jumps on every proposal as lunacy.
I think his heroes at the national level have given Vos the idea that he actually matters. His posse jumps right in behind him to garner favor and make their leader feel important. No one dares to look for value or considers compromise to find progress. The results are disappointing.
If we don’t stop gerrymandering and take the state back, we can look forward to a future that could mirror the idiocy we see at the national level. Our new slogan should be “Wake Up Wisconsin.”
GENE BIER
Milton