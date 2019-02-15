It was very courageous of Brian Kvapil of the Milton School Board to blow the whistle on the unapproved stipends for school employees. I totally agree with him. It is a misuse of my taxpayer dollars.

The board president is concerned that Mr. Kvapil violated a state law governing disclosure of public records. I believe public records should be just that, "public"!

I have been voting against the new Milton High School; but this year, I have thought about changing my mind and my vote.

If the Milton School Board can throw money around like this and get away with it, I’m voting no again!

JEFF WILD

Milton

