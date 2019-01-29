Our newly elected governor is promoting the promise of clean drinking water for all the people of our state. It's about time! With 42 percent of wells in southwestern Wisconsin exceeding federal drinking water standards for bacterial contamination and 176,000 Wisconsin homes supplied by lead laterals, we have some serious health risks which needed attention yesterday. In eastern Wisconsin the karst topography allows for penetration of manure and nitrates into near-surface groundwater supplies. This is a problem which also merits public attention and study.

In Rock County, we began studying the nitrate problem two years ago with a group comprising farmers, producers, health department officials, conservationists and county board members. I applaud the efforts of this group and our governor in recognizing the problem.

I have a concern about Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce spokesman Nick Novak declining to comment on the serious nature of groundwater contamination. I wonder if he has the health Wisconsinites at heart.

When I drink a glass of water, I don't care if it is Republican, Democratic or independent. I just want it to be safe, clean water. Further, I don't want it shipped in from elsewhere in little plastic bottles. I want it to pour from my faucets safe and clean when I drink or bathe. Kudos to the Gov. Tony Evers for taking the bold first step in dealing with this most serious issue.

WESLEY DAVIS

Janesville