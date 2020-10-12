I read with great interest the article about Jim Richter and picture of the mural he is painting on a building downtown.
I worked with Jim several years ago and found him pleasant to work with and a very talented artist. I was disappointed as well that he was not chosen for the Art Infusion Festival held downtown. We keep hearing about supporting local people, so the people responsible for choosing the artists certainly dropped the ball.
Way to go, Jim! Keep up the good work, and keep Looking Up!
CELIA MARX
Janesville