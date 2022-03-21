This is a letter written on behalf of Joe Kromholz, who is running for the Whitewater School Board. I don’t need to use any words except his own from a March 1 article in the Whitewater Banner:

“II believe in a strong public school education.”

“I believe that Whitewater schools are great for our children.”

“I believe that we need to adequately fund our schools.”

“I believe that all children deserve a strong education.”

“We also have a unique opportunity to pursue a dual language program”

“I believe that school board members must be able to work together to make changes.”

Joe is an individual whose personal and professional experience make him an ideal candidate for the Whitewater School Board. Please consider using one of your two April 5 votes for him.

KATHY ROSS

Whitewater

