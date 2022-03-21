Your Views: Kromholz an ideal candidate for Whitewater School Board Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is a letter written on behalf of Joe Kromholz, who is running for the Whitewater School Board. I don’t need to use any words except his own from a March 1 article in the Whitewater Banner:“II believe in a strong public school education.”“I believe that Whitewater schools are great for our children.”“I believe that we need to adequately fund our schools.”“I believe that all children deserve a strong education.”“We also have a unique opportunity to pursue a dual language program”“I believe that school board members must be able to work together to make changes.”Joe is an individual whose personal and professional experience make him an ideal candidate for the Whitewater School Board. Please consider using one of your two April 5 votes for him.KATHY ROSSWhitewater SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Janesville approves TIF deal with living wage requirement for pet treat manufacturer Pontiac Convention Center sells for $1.25 million Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form