The race for Walworth County Sheriff is heated. Dave Gerber and Craig Konopski have certainly made it an interesting race. But how very disappointing that Konopski couldn't manage to participate in the most benign of media inquiries, when the Gazette provided resume-style background, and quotes, for undecided voters like myself on each of the candidates in a front page Aug. 4 story.
It's a telling sign when an elected official, or someone trying to get elected, refuses to engage meaningfully with local media. This was not a media inquiry that should have raised any concerns for Konopski, who was reported to have not responded to multiple inquiries from a Gazette reporter seeking additional information and comment for the story. This left the reporter relying entirely on Konopski's website and LinkedIn account. This close to the election, why is Konopski refusing to speak to The Gazette, and undecided voters, for what could very well be the easiest media interview a sheriff could ever have? More importantly, how will he lead if elected? Through continued silence when the stakes are really high?
I was undecided. But no more. His refusal, or inability for whatever reason, to participate in this easiest of stories speaks volumes and made the decision for me. I’m voting for Gerber.