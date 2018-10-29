My husband, Dave, and I are supporting Troy Knudson for Rock County sheriff. He had not been politically involved in the community until he threw his hat into the ring for sheriff. We became acquainted with Troy after reading about his qualifications before the primary.

Cmdr. Knudson has the most experience of the candidates, 30 years with the department. Troy has an excellent educational background in law enforcement, including a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

As he has worked well with the present leadership, Troy has his own vision for the department. He has been involved with many initiatives and will work well with other law enforcement departments in the area. He will continue to work towards keeping up with programs than can improve the department to meet the needs of our community. He will be approachable to employees, individuals and community groups.

Troy has dedicated his life to his faith, family, job and community in many ways. The more I have been around Troy, the more I am impressed with his kind, sincere and humble character. He truly “walks the walk”!

We feel honored to be involved with Troy’s campaign and the people that support him!

JUDY ROBERTS VAUGHN

Janesville

