This year, there are many important elections, one being for Rock County sheriff. This election is between Cpt. Jude Maurer and my dad, Cmdr. Troy Knudson. When considering these candidates, it is important to distinguish between their titles. At the sheriff’s office, a captain is responsible for one-sixth of the operations, whereas a commander oversees one-half of the sheriff's office. While a commander, my dad has overseen both halves of the agency, gaining a crucial understanding of the whole sheriff's office.

While commanding the law enforcement services side, my dad helped to make many positive changes. One change was implementing the diversion program, which saved citizens from having to build a new $56 million jail. He also developed a use of force management program that has been used by agencies across the state. Medics were also added to the SWAT team to aid quickly in high-risk situations.

While on the jail side, he has made some drastic changes as well. When first transferred, my dad sat down with the inmates to discuss jail conditions. When potential improvements were identified, he found ways to meet them, such as holding a book drive or allowing inmates to purchase ear plugs to help them sleep better.

While growing up, my dad has always told me, “Past action is the best predictor of future action.” When considering who to vote for on Nov. 6, I urge the people of Rock County to consider my dad’s accomplishments as they evaluate the candidates and vote.

JEFFERY KNUDSON

Beloit

