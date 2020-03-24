The League of Women Voters of Janesville wants to share important information about the April 7 election: We join the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local election officials in strongly recommending voters request that absentee ballots be sent to them for the election. Request your absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov.
Our local voter guide can be viewed at VOTE411.org. Voters can read personalized information on where candidates stand on the issues. We invited all candidates running for Janesville City Council, Janesville School Board and Rock County Board to respond to questions, and voters will be able to read the candidates’ written responses.
Voters can view the video recording of the March 4 Janesville City Council candidate forum on JATV Media’s YouTube channel or through a link from the league’s website at lwvjvl.org.
The League of Women Voters has advocated for independent nonpartisan commissions to redraw voting maps after each U.S. Census since the 1970s, through periods when each party has been in power. Because fair voting maps is not a partisan issue, the league encourages voters in Rock County to vote “yes” on the advisory referendum asking, “Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Know the candidates. Know the issues. Be an informed citizen. Vote on April 7.
LINDA REINHARDT
League of Women Voters of Janesville president