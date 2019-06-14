In Wisconsin, the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents have again raised the issue of capital punishment. The murderer, Jake Patterson, confessed this horrible crime and has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Throughout our United States, there are now about 50,000 prisoners also serving lifetime sentences without any possibility of parole.

In total contrast, our legal system permits and/or coerces medical doctors to murder innocent unborn babies--doing so barbarically. That total is over 60 million! (No wonder we need illegal immigrants to do our work!) In principle, the Old Testament prophet, Ezekiel, accused the leaders of his time of this same kind of twisted “justice”: “By lying to my people, who listen to lies, you have killed those who should not have died and have spared those who should not live” (13:19).

We may think it is kindness or more civil not to take the life of a murderer. But murder is an ultimate insult to our Creator. God himself stated: “Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed for in the image of God has God made man” (Genesis 9:6).

By permitting the murder of little babies and then to allow murderers to live, “justice” is being grossly perverted. We may sing and even pray “God bless America” a million times, but until we repent of this gross evil we are inviting increasing disorder and risking God’s more direct punishment.

ROY ANDERSON

Janesville