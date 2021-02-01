The Keystone oil pipeline is a solution for a problem that does not exist anymore.
The pipeline would be obsolete because gasoline demand is down and declining and because gasoline made from oil sands is too expensive. GM just announced that it will eliminate the internal combustion engine by 2035—just 14 years. Fewer gas cars will create an oil glut, and oil sands will never be able to compete with conventional wells.
In the future, pipelines and oil refineries will be over capacity. It will be cheaper and more reliable if Wisconsin’s oil demand is satisfied from northern refineries, rather than shipped to Texas and back again.
Stan Milam asked us for rational analysis, and he is right. All of us, including Rep. Steil, should stop fighting the last war and pay attention to the today’s economics.
GREGORY TURCO
Janesville