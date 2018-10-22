I write to urge voters to vote for Dr. Brittany Keyes for the 31st Assembly District on Nov. 6. Here are my reasons:

Healthcare. Brittany has her doctorate in physical therapy, knows first hand the challenges and barriers that exist in delivering needed care and treatment. She will challenge the Legislature to have a better answer when a patient asks, “How much will this cost me?” than, “How much is your deductible?”

Education. She will fight for strong public schools, from preschools to the UW system.

Economy. Her opponent touts the reduction in unemployment since 2010, but the poverty rate hasn’t experienced a similar reduction. It’s not enough for those at the top to prosper while those at the bottom have to work harder.

Environment. Brittany knows it’s a false narrative to claim we need to end job-stifling regulations to create jobs. Limiting pollution and protecting health is necessary. Job creation that doesn’t exploit the environment or people is what’s needed. Follow the money. Who profits, who pays?

Transparency and accountability. Full disclosure, I am part of Brittany’s campaign committee. I also have served on the Rock County Board and currently on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission. I have seen Brittany interact with the young athletes she coaches, her husband and daughter, her extended family--even those who would support a different party, support Brittany. She is honest and will be accountable to voters, not special interests.

STEVEN HOWLAND

Beloit

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse