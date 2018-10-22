I write to urge voters to vote for Dr. Brittany Keyes for the 31st Assembly District on Nov. 6. Here are my reasons:
Healthcare. Brittany has her doctorate in physical therapy, knows first hand the challenges and barriers that exist in delivering needed care and treatment. She will challenge the Legislature to have a better answer when a patient asks, “How much will this cost me?” than, “How much is your deductible?”
Education. She will fight for strong public schools, from preschools to the UW system.
Economy. Her opponent touts the reduction in unemployment since 2010, but the poverty rate hasn’t experienced a similar reduction. It’s not enough for those at the top to prosper while those at the bottom have to work harder.
Environment. Brittany knows it’s a false narrative to claim we need to end job-stifling regulations to create jobs. Limiting pollution and protecting health is necessary. Job creation that doesn’t exploit the environment or people is what’s needed. Follow the money. Who profits, who pays?
Transparency and accountability. Full disclosure, I am part of Brittany’s campaign committee. I also have served on the Rock County Board and currently on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission. I have seen Brittany interact with the young athletes she coaches, her husband and daughter, her extended family--even those who would support a different party, support Brittany. She is honest and will be accountable to voters, not special interests.
STEVEN HOWLAND
Beloit
