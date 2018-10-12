I’m writing in support of Brittany Keyes, a candidate for the 31st Assembly District seat in the upcoming election. I first got to know Dr. Keyes via the Beloit Healthcare System when I was assigned to her care as I recovered from rotator cuff surgery several years ago. Her professional skill, communication and demeanor impressed me from the start. I couldn’t have had a better partner in healing.
I am similarly impressed with her as a candidate. Dr. Keyes has targeted education, health care and protection of our environment. She is a strong advocate of protecting and supporting open records. She works tirelessly. She is smart. She listens to various sides of an issue. She is a delightful human being.
Dr. Keyes came to Beloit from Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The high standards of care and attention to detail that characterize that world-class Midwest jewel are embodied in her work ethic and tireless quest for excellence in our community. She is a perfect candidate to move Wisconsin forward in this era of partisanship that cries out for someone with energy, wisdom and independence.
THOMAS WARREN
Beloit
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse