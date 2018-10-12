I’m writing in support of Brittany Keyes, a candidate for the 31st Assembly District seat in the upcoming election. I first got to know Dr. Keyes via the Beloit Healthcare System when I was assigned to her care as I recovered from rotator cuff surgery several years ago. Her professional skill, communication and demeanor impressed me from the start. I couldn’t have had a better partner in healing.

I am similarly impressed with her as a candidate. Dr. Keyes has targeted education, health care and protection of our environment. She is a strong advocate of protecting and supporting open records. She works tirelessly. She is smart. She listens to various sides of an issue. She is a delightful human being.

Dr. Keyes came to Beloit from Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The high standards of care and attention to detail that characterize that world-class Midwest jewel are embodied in her work ethic and tireless quest for excellence in our community. She is a perfect candidate to move Wisconsin forward in this era of partisanship that cries out for someone with energy, wisdom and independence.

THOMAS WARREN

Beloit

