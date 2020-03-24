I am tired of name calling. Calling Justice Daniel Kelly a "political hack" is just the left doing what it does best: calling names.
Here are the facts. Judge (NOT Justice) Jill Karofsky has already told us how she intents to rule. She has already told us that she intends to substitute her own judgement for the rule of law. Justice Kelly is certainly no political hack. His only ruler is the Constitution. Period. Not his own judgement. This is what the Wisconsin Supreme Court should do on every ruling. We do not need more legislating from the bench, which Judge Karfosky has already said she would do.
DANIEL COLBURN
Delavan