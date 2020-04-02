Dan Kelly is all for the rule of law when he and his party agree with it. When the law or the Constitution are inconvenient, he ignores it. He has ruled multiple times in favor of former clients and contributors when the law and precedent say he must recuse himself. He is a strong supporter of gerrymandering, regardless of what the Constitution says. Kelly was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker because of his support not only for Act 10 but for his years of work for corporations and Republican donors. If all this is not being a hack, what is?
But for some of you, it is all about abortion. For 40 years good and concerned people have voted for anybody, anybody at all, that they thought was pro-life. Still abortion continues. Conservatives have used their power to push their real priorities. Three rounds of tax cuts slanted toward the rich have produced huge deficits and no better job market than before. Conservatives have relaxed regulation of investment bankers, hedge fund traders and polluters, increasing their profits while taxpayers cover the cost of their mistakes.
If this is a spiritual battle, then conservative politicians are a very carnal weapon because the main cause of abortion is men who act toward women the way our president has all his lie.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville