Then-Attorney Daniel Kelly represented Republicans in a federal lawsuit challenging the 2011 redrawing of the legislative district boundaries, better known as gerrymandering. In 2012, Republicans won 60 of the 99 seats in the Assembly, despite winning only 48.6% of the two-party statewide vote. He was then awarded by then-Gov. Scott Walker the vacant Wisconsin Supreme Court seat in 2016, although Kelly had never presided over a courtroom.
Now running for re-election, he’s forced to campaign and raise money like all candidates, which is fine to some extent. But it’s Kelly’s judgment that is really disturbing. On Feb. 28, he held a fundraising event at a gun range, roughly 24 hours after the mass shooting at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee. So callous, how does he not see this as just wrong? You can find him online proudly posing with a gun at his event. There’s no name-calling here, just things you find printed by the news media called facts.
Another fact is low voter participation leads to Republican wins. If possible, vote early.
MIKE MICHALSKI
Beloit