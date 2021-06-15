David Brooks, the conservative political commentator, wrote an opinion piece titled “Our Pathetic Herd Immunity Failure.” Brooks asks about our resolve: “Could today’s version of America have been able to win World War II? ... We’re not asking you to storm the beaches of Iwo Jima; we’re asking you to walk into a damn CVS.”
As a veteran, U.S. Navy 1968-73, Brooks' words hit me hard. Supposedly, I served to protect our freedoms. Is it a “freedom” to be irresponsible and not wear a mask or bother to get a vaccination? In the 2020 presidential election a “record” 67% of all eligible citizens voted. Record? What about the 33% who didn’t bother to vote? Those who gave their lives at Iwo Jima, Anzio and Normandy would say shame.
A core American freedom is to elect our leaders instead of being ruled by a king, queen or tyrant. Journalist Tom Brokaw wrote of the greatest generation, those who came out of the Great Depression, made sacrifices in WWII and then returned to help build this country.
On Jan. 6, I watched a generation of boogaloo boys, Oath Keepers and other white nationalist fascists, reminiscent of Hitler’s brownshirts, attempt a coup to overturn our free and fair election result. The assault on our democracy continues with Republican attempts to suppress our voting rights. You can serve your country by speaking out forcefully against those who seek to destroy our democracy. As a veteran, I will thank you for your service.
NORMAN AULABAUGH
Orfordville