Keep politics out of Rock County government and vote for Lisa Tollefson for Rock County clerk. Lisa has earned the respect of the people she serves by her endless dedication to the job.
Whereas her opponent, Yuri Rashkin, is running on his integrity and transparency, which he displays daily on social media. He controls more than 10 Facebook pages/groups, using them all to his advantage politicizing his candidacy.
Again vote for Lisa Tollefson and keep politics out of county government.
STEVEN BROWN
Janesville