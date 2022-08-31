September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.

We need more mental health and suicide prevention in our state and nationally. It can help save lives. I have a personal reason for wanting this. For my loved one it is too late. I do not want another family to have to go through, what mine has gone through. This might have been prevented if they had a place to call to turn to. I beg you help save another persons life, and to help save lives.

