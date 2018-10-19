America is indeed the melting pot of the world, and overcoming the differences of so many cultures has made America the foremost leader on earth economically, ethically and militarily. It’s by coming together that “We the People” have achieved this position of world standing.
Our military is one built to protect not only the homeland but also guard against oppression, genocide and aggression of governments trying to expand by military might. These nations goose-step march and spend untold millions parading their military to intimidate anyone who opposes them, while many of their own people live in poverty and are without health care, running water, electricity and even food. The leaders of these countries are not to be admired because of the way the people in the room snap to attention when their leader enters or the fact that none of their people speak ill of them. There are literally grave consequences if they don’t put these leaders on a pedestal. There is no free press, no free speech and no freedom!
Our founding fathers built in checks and balances to protect Americans from any form of dictatorship, including from being fired for refusing to do something unethical or illegal or from committing political suicide by crossing the aisle to vote against their party.
Keep these checks and balances alive. Vote Nov. 6.
WILLIAM R. MILLER
Janesville
