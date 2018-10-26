Were you ever really beaten up in high school? If you were, you probably don’t remember the date, maybe not the year or where you were. You won’t be sure how many times you were hit in the face before you were kneed in the stomach. But you will never forget that it happened, or who did it to you. You would not want to talk about it, if it was last week or thirty years ago. When you were knocked down, the guy probably quit. But in a rape that is only the beginning.
If someone were going to make up a story about an attack, they would be specific about the date and location. If it were common for women to invent attacks by politicians, surely Barack Obama or George W. Bush would have had accusers. There is no reason to doubt Ms. Christine Blasey Ford’s sworn testimony.
So why did the Republicans stick with Brett Kavanaugh? Because he is certain to stand with corporate polluters, big money in general and gerrymandering. And, specifically, he'll block an investigation of the president. Yes, he may help make abortion illegal, but it won’t stop happening while there are men who treat women as disposable toys, as Kavanaugh and Donald Trump plainly have done. Anyone who votes for a candidate for any office who supports Trump or Kavanaugh is supporting the culture that leads to abortion.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville
