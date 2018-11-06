Why would Kicks editor Greg Little take a cheap shot at a sitting United States Supreme Court Justice? His Thursday story (Page 1C) on the Fall Fest-of-Ales hosted by the Janesville Noon Kiwanis slams Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
When asked why he would take an obvious and blatant dig at Kavanaugh, he said “there was a connection to the story.”
The “connection” refers to Tom Hall, also mentioned in the article, who wrote a song entitled, ”I Like Beer.” As Kavanaugh once said that he liked beer, this becomes a “connection.”
Really! If this is the connection, there are probably 100 million other Americans Little could have referenced. But no, he would rather take a potshot at a conservative.
If trying to be funny, Little should ask to be transferred to the comics section or go on late-night television where slamming conservatives is a badge of honor.
Today when much of the media is no longer taken seriously because of their political bias, why would an editor needlessly add to this sense of distrust? According to national studies, a vast majority of the media admit to being liberal.
It is no wonder the public holds the media in such low regard. Their blatant attacks on conservatives have reached a point that their credibility may be damaged beyond repair.
When I called Editor Sid Schwartz to ask if he condoned the smearing by Little, he did not respond.
Either he could not defend it, or he approved it. I do not know which is worse.
JOHN C. LADER
Town of La Prairie
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse