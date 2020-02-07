A very critical primary election is scheduled for Feb. 18. We have a wonderful candidate in Justice Dan Kelly who currently holds the position of Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and is now seeking a full term. Please vote for Justice Dan Kelly with proven true expertise.
Justice Kelly’s website states some of the following:
• "The rule of law is an indispensable foundation for ordered liberty, functional economics and individual rights."
• "The judiciary is uniquely positioned to protect and nurture the rule of law."
• "It is Justice Kelly’s stated desire to continue serving the people of this state by applying, protecting and preserving fairness in the rule of law through the Wisconsin Supreme Court."
Justice Dan Kelly is an originalist in the fashion of Neil Gorsuch, not a judicial activist. He will protect our constitutional rights as written for all people.
Justice Kelly is endorsed by President Trump, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser as well as Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life.
Please get out and vote. A Kelly win would preserve the sanctity of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, respect the rule of law and provide equal justice for all.
PAUL LEMBRICH
Janesville