On April 2, vote for Judge Brian Hagedorn for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Hagedorn is a rule-of-law judge. He upholds the law as it is written. Judge Hagedorn’s integrity put him on the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, which oversees enforcement of the judicial code of ethics.

His opponent, Lisa Neubauer, can’t find anything negative to say about Judge Hagedorn’s rulings, so she and her supporters attack Judge Hagedorn’s character, faith and integrity—typical Democratic character assassination. Judge Neubauer has an attack ad that says, “How can he be fair?” I ask, “How can she be fair?”

She worked for Democratic politicians, her daughter is a Democratic lawmaker in the state Assembly, her husband ran the state party for four years, they’ve contributed more than $105,000 to liberal and Democratic candidates and causes, and she says she doesn’t like outside campaign money (while accepting money from special interest groups, including $350,000 spent on her behalf by Eric Holder’s group).

With Judge Neubauer’s Democratic allegiances, how will she rule on issues like late-term abortions, live-born abortions, sanctuary cities (that are bringing back into our country measles and other unchecked diseases), globalist issues, socialism issues, voting rights for noncitizens and open borders?

Judge Hagedorn has proven he judges by the rule of law. I haven’t seen that from Judge Neubauer. Don’t be apathetic. Get off the couch on April 2, and go to your polling place to vote for Judge Brian Hagedorn for the Supreme Court.

JOE SESEK

Milton