A TV ad put out by Judge Brian Hagedorn's opposition in my opinion is misleadingly evil. The hate group that this terrible ad is talking about is the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The ADF is a legal nonprofit group that regularly appears before our United States Supreme Court and wins, defending our First Amendment Rights. The ADF defends and fights for our rights of free speech and religious liberty. It is not a hate group.

Yes, Judge Hagedorn did fly to speak at a conference of recent law school graduates and students. The topic of the talk was public service. Let me say that again--Judge Hagedorn’s talk was on public service. They paid for his airfare and gave him a stipend, all of which is totally legal and was reported in his disclosure statement. There was NOTHING nefarious, illegal or sneaky about the matter. Judge Hagedorn did nothing wrong.

It appears to me the hate group in that commercial is actually those producing it and attempting to smear an incredibly intelligent, honest and outstanding judge.

I will not be deterred by what appears to be garbage hit jobs by groups who seem to be applying an unconstitutional religious test on a good person running for public office. Amazingly, his opponent hasn’t denounced the ad.

I am voting for Judge Brian Hagedorn for our state Supreme Court and ask that you do, too.

CHRIS GOEBEL

Elkhorn