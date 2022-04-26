It's called "No-Mow May," and it might just help save mankind.

That might be an exaggeration but not much of one.

"No-Mow May" is a community science effort to get people to let their lawns grow through the end of the month.

Doing so allows dandelions, wildflowers, clover and other blossoms to grow, providing much-needed early-season sustenance for bees and other pollinators before full flowering season kicks in.

Not only should people not mow, they should also refrain from using weed killers, pesticides and other chemicals that kill critical food sources.

Every mouthful of human food depends upon bugs that carry pollen hither and yon as they gather their own meals.

Wisconsin is ground zero for No-Mow May, which got its start in Great Britain. Appleton was the first American city to adopt it when in 2020, 435 households signed on to let their lawns grow.

Uncut lawns had five times the number of bees as their neighbors' tended yards and three times the number of species.

Appleton voted to make it permanent. Municipal cooperation is critical to making No-Mow May work.

Let's go green, Whitewater!

VIVIAN MCQUOID

Whitewater

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you