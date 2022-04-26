Your Views: Joining 'No-Mow May' will help local bee populations Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's called "No-Mow May," and it might just help save mankind.That might be an exaggeration but not much of one."No-Mow May" is a community science effort to get people to let their lawns grow through the end of the month.Doing so allows dandelions, wildflowers, clover and other blossoms to grow, providing much-needed early-season sustenance for bees and other pollinators before full flowering season kicks in.Not only should people not mow, they should also refrain from using weed killers, pesticides and other chemicals that kill critical food sources.Every mouthful of human food depends upon bugs that carry pollen hither and yon as they gather their own meals.Wisconsin is ground zero for No-Mow May, which got its start in Great Britain. Appleton was the first American city to adopt it when in 2020, 435 households signed on to let their lawns grow.Uncut lawns had five times the number of bees as their neighbors' tended yards and three times the number of species.Appleton voted to make it permanent. Municipal cooperation is critical to making No-Mow May work.Let's go green, Whitewater!VIVIAN MCQUOIDWhitewater SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Death notices for April 22, 2022 City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes City of Milton to spend $16,000 on new radar signs for local roads Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form