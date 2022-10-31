Our nation and our state are in a crisis of rising violent crime. Here in Wisconsin, Democrats are doing nothing to stop it.
Senate candidate Mandela Barnes declared “reducing prison populations is now sexy.” Governor Evers promised to reduce the prison population by half; he has been delivering on his promise releasing 895 convicted criminals including more than forty-four child rapists.
Attorney General Josh Kaul defunded the ranks of prosecutors and crime investigators. Milwaukee has broken its homicide rate for two straight years. In Kenosha radicals rioted and burned businesses of innocent civilians. Drug overdoses and opioid deaths are skyrocketing. Josh Kaul has only made the situation worse.
Kaul has turned his back on law enforcement. It is not surprising that in the race for attorney general his opponent, Eric Toney has the endorsement of 60 county sheriffs including Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, and of police organizations across Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police, and even the Milwaukee Police Association and Milwaukee Police Supervisors Organization. Cops trust Eric Toney.
As the district attorney of Fond du Lac County since 2012 Toney has the experience needed. In endorsing Toney, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt credited him with being a tough but fair prosecutor, working to keep violent criminals locked up, and ensuring officers have the legal knowledge they need to do their jobs.
Wisconsinites deserve safety and security. We need Eric Toney as our next Attorney General.