Ron Johnson does not represent the best of what we as Wisconsinites are.
His recent comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at our nation’s Capitol prove that. What his comments prove is that he is a racist xenophobe who needs to be taken out of office with our votes as soon as possible.
Knowing what we know about the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, how are we supposed to interpret these two statements?
“I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned.”
"Now, had the tables been turned ... and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”
Ron Johnson is very good at one thing: Making comments that are, at best, ill-informed and at worst, racist and/or dangerous. He has continued to perpetuate and circulate what is now famously known as the "Big Lie”: that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and that President Joe Biden isn’t president because he stole the election using illegal practices.
He has continued to make incendiary comments about everything from Nancy Pelosi to Joe Biden to the Democrats in general. Worst of all, he has continued to stand, not with the American people, but the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol on that fateful day.
Ron Johnson does not represent Wisconsin or our country.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville