I sent the following letter to Sen. Ron Johnson.
Dear Mr. Johnson,
I was born and raised in Wisconsin along with my brother and my cousins.
I am a US Army Vietnam-era veteran.
My brother is a disabled Vietnam veteran.
On my dad's side of the family, there were a total of 14 boys, and 12 of us served in the US military.
My dad was a US Navy veteran of World War II.
His brother served in the US Army following World War II.
My dad's brother-in-law (my uncle) served in both World War II and the Korean War.
My dad's first cousin (Bud) was with the 2nd Ranger Battalion on D-Day in Normandy. He was shot by the enemy during the Utah Beach landing and received the Purple Heart.
Bud's brother was a pilot who was shot down and killed in Algeria during World War II.
As I see it, you don't hardly find a more patriotic family. We served our time in the military in defense of this country, freedom and the right to vote. As such, I think we deserve to have our votes counted in the 2020 presidential election.
Your current attempt to subvert the will of the people by throwing out the votes in Wisconsin is unconscionable.
DON BLADORN
Fort Atkinson