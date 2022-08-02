When the right person comes along for a very important societal role, I am proud to support them. I have professional and personal reasons why I know Jason Dean is the best candidate to represent the 31st Assembly District.
Foremost, Jason possesses some of the strongest service and leadership experience:
20 years of service in the United States Marine Corps.
Purple Heart medal recipient.
Voluntarily currently serves as an Advanced EMT (Lauderdale-LaGrange and Whitewater).
Worked for the Pentagon under the deputy assistant secretary of defense (so he knows how to get the government’s attention).
Supports veterans, emergency services (police, fire, EMS), local government, community and small businesses, agriculture (4H and FFA).
Additionally, Jason humbly puts others first. Earlier this year, I underwent a sudden and major life-saving surgery. During my recovery, Jason went out of his way to routinely check in on me, reassure me that I was healing, and even took care of the surgical incision (which I was afraid to look at). While out in the community, I have heard this gratitude for Jason from others as well. Jason honorably goes beyond what is standard to support and help people (no political affiliation necessary).
He’s a genuinely good person who has already helped his country, his community, his family, and his friends. He will continue to do so. Jason Dean is someone you can be proud to vote for on August 9.