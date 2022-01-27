Among the first white settlers in Janesville were John Inman, Samuel St. John, William Holmes and George Follner families. The wife and child of St. John were among the first white women and children in the Rock River Valley. Other early settlers were Dr. James Heath and Henry Janes (Janesville's namesake).
From the day of Inman's arrival in 1835, three distinct villages were surveyed in blocks and streets within the present limits of Janesville. The first of these villages was called "Rockport," and the platting was led by Thomas and Joshua Holmes. Leaders in platting the second village called "Wisconsin City" were Inman and Jeremiah Price.
The third village was platted by Henry Janes. These villages became part of Janesville when the city was incorporated on March 19, 1853. The first election was held in April 1853, and A. Hyatt Smith became Janesville's first mayor. The common council first met in April 1853, and B.F. Pixley was elected president of the council.
In 1839, Ward and Lappin opened Janesville's first store, and D.A. Richardson in 1844 opened Janesville's second store. by December 1843, there were 157 dwellings and 855 inhabitants in Janesville. In the 1840s, stagecoaches were passing through Janesville, and a weekly mail wagon ran to Chicago.
Janesville was a boom town in the 1850s and became the second-largest city in Wisconsin. The growth attracted William Tallman, an attorney and land speculator, and William Cargill, whose sons would organize the Cargill Corporation. Perseverance and determination describe Janesville's settlers.