I grew up in southeast Wisconsin and frequently notice in your news the mention of various people driving MULTIPLE times under the influence. What's wrong here? Once, shame on you. Twice, shame on me. Three times, perhaps a mandatory 5 to 10 years behind bars. Your voters and local citizens need to demand stricter punishment from your judges! Or the judges should face removal from their positions for being ineffective. Why must innocent pedestrians and other drivers be subject to driving among drivers who are repeatedly intoxicated? There is no excuse for this. Wake up. There needs to be stricter laws and better enforcement from the courts. No leniency here!
RICHARD SMITH
Alpharetta, Georgia