City planning is a marathon, and Janesville is already 100 years into the race.
In 1920, on the heels of the 1918 flu pandemic and newly constructed General Motors factory, renowned urban planner John Nolen was commissioned to produce Janesville’s first comprehensive city plan. Now, more than 100 years later, we are updating the 2009 plan that foresees Janesville’s future 20 years from now.
The current plan represents a vision for Janesville that seeks to improve on the quality of life for residents and help spur reinvention and reinvestment in the city. Much has been accomplished on this front throughout the community.
Yet the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a new era of what it means to be a city in a global economy. The 2009 plan envisions a walkable and bikeable city that provides jobs, housing and a unique sense of place, which is more important than ever in this new era.
Targeting increased production of housing in locations that support the community’s overall social, physical and economic well-being is a key next step in this update.
Janesville is like a blanket woven together with more than 170 years of connections between friends, family, neighbors and others who make this city come to life.
Janesville has weathered many storms, and the path toward long-term sustainable growth and development runs through this plan update. Visit janesvillewi.gov/planupdate to engage this update process virtually. Find the plan, meetings, materials and the Places of Janesville Project at the link.