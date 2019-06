Does the City of Janesville ever prorate a person’s income as to raising tax rates? I’ve been around 76 years, mostly working, and now am on a fixed income.

I’m not wealthy by any means, no longer have children in school and drive on our roads maybe 3% compared to a working person. If I should make an improvement to my property, it should make Janesville proud. But instead they get greedy.

Wake up and smell the coffee.

ROLAND HANAMAN

Janesville