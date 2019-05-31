I retired as Gazette Opinion Page editor three years ago, and I’ve refrained from writing letters since. I no longer can refrain.

Sadly, I’m writing about the topic I covered in my first editorial in 2003: Littering. We’ve made no progress.

First, I cannot understand why residents pushing blue bins to the curb weekly cannot look around and collect trash littering terraces and gutters. No, you didn’t put it there, and it’s disappointing that people think nothing of pitching out bottles and cans and fast-food rubbish. Homeowners shouldn’t have to clean it up, but leave it and you’ll invite more. Worse, a tragic volume of plastic enters our waterways and has created a massive island of floating debris in the Pacific. It breaks down and enters our food chain. Consider that before you let litter wash into storm sewers, where it flows into rivers.

Second, I fished Wednesday at Traxler Park’s lagoon and enjoyed watching a great blue heron. At a nearby bench, I found four empty plastic bottles, a disgusting plastic food tray and assorted other trash. No one would fish around so much debris, and it’s likely some angler left it. How would I know? Because of the empty bait box and a large snarl of fishing line that could have imperiled that heron. I placed all in a trash barrel a short walk away.

With the Take a Kid Fishing event today (June 1) at Traxler, what message would such slobs send our impressionable children? Shame!

GREG PECK

Janesville