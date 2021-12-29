Congratulations to the Janesville School District on the Gazette article (Page 1A, Dec. 21) regarding the Challenge Program for academically talented students in grades three through eight. This is evidence of the educational innovation Janesvilles schools have provided historically.
There are concerns also. What you permit, you promote. Overloading any building principal with a kindergarten through 12th grade coordination responsibility diminishes the importance of gifted education.
District administration and the school board need to return the coordination responsibility to a central office position. All credit to Stacy Peterson to have assumed this role. The situation should not continue past this school year.
The building-level advocates were funded through a change in district budgets. This allows minimal services for able students beyond the Challenge Program. Students grow to different heights at different rates; likewise, their growth in academic capabilities vary also. The advocates need access to professional opportunities in best practices in gifted education. Release time to collaborate with teachers to help differentiate curriculum is critical.
Most of all, the district data needs to be closely examined in terms of race, income, gender and first language. The district has a long history of disproportionate treatment of diverse students. Enrollment in higher-level learning opportunities needs to reflect the diverse student population.
I was privileged to coordinate the gifted-and-talented program and district assessment from 2001-11. These problems persist. I strongly encourage administrators and board members to consider changes.