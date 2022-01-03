Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Despite the continuing pandemic, 2021 was a very busy year for building construction activity in the city of Janesville.
From the redevelopment of the historic Monterey Hotel into 51 apartment units to new industrial, retail and restaurant construction, the city has seen a flurry of activity.
Construction continues on two multifamily developments with additional apartment units coming to the market in 2022, which will help alleviate the current housing shortage.
Commercial building activity remains steady, and more than 140 new one- and two-family housing permits have been issued, providing a total value of building activity of more than $161 million.
In addition to issuing permits, the knowledgeable and dedicated staff of the city’s Building Division is responsible for the following:
• Building, heating/cooling, electrical and plumbing inspections.
• Commercial and residential building plan review and approval.
• Occupancy inspections and certificates.
• Staff to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
• Reviewing and approval of commercial signs.
• Responding to complaints from residents regarding building, zoning and commercial property code violations.
We also work with many other city departments and divisions, including the Fire Department, to make sure buildings and structures are built to code to protect life and safety.
For more information about the Building Division, I invite you the visit the city of Janesville website at janesvillewi.gov.
TOM CLIPPERT
Building director, city of Janesville Department of Public Works
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!