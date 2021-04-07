With warmer weather approaching, Friday and Saturday nights on Milton Avenue will once again be a topic of conversation. Young adults and teenagers will be out “cruising the strip” creating problems with traffic, noise and at times unruly behavior.
This poses challenges to the police department’s already limited staffing as officers are typically busy with other calls for service on busy Friday and Saturday nights. In 2020, the department took additional steps to increase its presence on Milton Avenue during the times when cruising traffic was the heaviest. The results of the increased enforcement efforts are highlighted below:
- Officers conducted a total of 1,029 traffics stops on the circuit and issued 855 traffic citations.
- The top three most common violations were driver’s license violations, insurance violations and speeding.
- Nearly three-fourths (74%) of the drivers stopped were men and boys with an average age of 24 years old.
- The top three cities of residency were Janesville, Beloit, and Edgerton.
- 174.25 hours of overtime was used to supplement patrol in this effort.
This year the Janesville Police Department intends to continue these efforts to help mitigate issues.
Extra resources will be directed to Milton Avenue on Friday and Saturday nights. Our intoxicated-driving and other grant-funded patrols are directed to focus on the Milton Avenue corridor during peak cruising times, as well. The department’s goal is to manage the issues the best we can with the resources we have available.
TODD KLEISNER
Deputy chief of police, Janesville Police Department