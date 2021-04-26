The news is overwhelmed with details of police shootings and/or excessive use of force in cities across America.
Thankfully, Janesville has been absent from such events. Make no mistake, the reason for the spotless record relating to these unfortunate happenings can be summed up in one word: training. Law enforcement In Janesville, under the current leadership of Chief David Moore, training is and has been an ongoing top priority. The Gazette has been diligent over the years in reporting in depth the extensive training JPD officers take part in.
“It’s all to do with training. You can do a lot if you’re properly trained."
—Queen Elizabeth II
DAVID JOHNSON
Sun City West, Arizona