I talk to our officers about COVID-19, what we can do to keep them safe and how we can help our citizens. The officers speak of being trained to fight a threat, a threat that you can see. It was hard for the officers to conceive fighting a threat one cannot see, an invisible threat.
The officers readily accept that they will probably have to encounter an active COVID-19 environment. They are concerned about their families, and we talk about support and what the department can do to assist.
So Janesville, here we are with our biggest challenge ever, with an adversary we cannot see. We know how to beat this insidious enemy: social distancing. It is a fight that we can all can take on, yet I drive through our community and listen to our officers responding to incidents where people fail to exercise social distancing, furthering this deadly virus and causing others to become ill. Government can set guidelines, standards and rules, but it will take an involved community to prevail. I ask all members of our community to join in the fight.
Back to the officers: As we finish our conversations, it always ends the same, a desire to stay healthy, report for duty and serve our community.
DAVID MOORE
Janesville police chief