The Tuesday story (Page 3A) about local leaders' vision for Janesville and Rock County over the next decade should have stated that they will come together and raise the needed funds for helping the low-income, veterans and the homeless!

How sad not one word was stated in the story! These officials hold the power to make change if they chose to do so.

Yes, there is a shortage of apartments, and many are in the works but at a cost most cannot afford, $850 to $1,200 per month as stated in previous stories. These prices will increase the homelessness in Janesville and Rock County in the coming years. The city should have a cap on rentals so the working man can afford to have a roof over his head and live like everyone else instead of living in his car in a parking lot the city has provided!

The idea of tiny homes has worked in other cities. They come in all sizes. But when we as a group sat down with city staff to discuss the idea, it died minutes after the meeting started. We were told no one can live in 200-square-foot home!

It's 1,000 times better than living in your car!

If the city would take a small percent from everyone's property tax, that money could be used to fund tiny homes for the homeless.

RICHARD SNYDER

Janesville