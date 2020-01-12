The front-page story last Sunday, “‘It all fell apart,’” contained excellent reporting on the drug problem in Janesville.
Are the police patrolmen on the street afraid to go into these drug houses? Or is it the chief of police that won’t tell the patrolmen how to do their jobs? Maybe it is the district attorney saying he does not want to prosecute the drug addicts. How about the city council not doing its job to solve the drug problem in Janesville?
Someone in Janesville is dropping the ball on the drug problem. If something is not done about this drug mess, Janesville will be turning into a little Chicago.
I hope The Gazette will keep reporting on this drug problem like it reported on the Milton School Board until that was cleaned up.
JOHN R. BERGMAN
Milton