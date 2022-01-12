The Janesville Lions Club turn 100 years old in 2022. We choose not to list our ages, but combined, we have been proud members of the Janesville Lions Club for almost 100 years. Why? Because the Lions Club motto is "We Serve," and our members choose to take the time and effort to do things together that none of us could do by ourselves.
In 1952, Helen Keller challenged the Lions Club to be "knights of the blind," and we take that calling seriously. We help people purchase eyeglasses and collect thousands of used eyeglasses to be distributed in other countries. We assist the local blind community to meet socially each month by providing them with transportation. We test children's vision to detect vision problems early.
The Janesville Lions Club has projects beyond sight programs. The "doughboy" statue downtown was a Lions project. We partnered with Hedberg Public Library to create Library Park. We donate a shelter at Walt Lindemann Sportsman's Park. We assisted with upgrading Monterey Stadium. We continue to provide improvements at Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab. Our club's 100th anniversary project is a new shelter at Lions Beach.
We are getting older, but we assure you that the Janesville Lions Club is 100 years young and vigorous. Please consider joining the Lions Club yourself or with a partner as a way to serve others. Contact any Lions member or janesvillelions.org. Happy 100th birthday, Janesville Lions!